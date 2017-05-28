Pages Navigation Menu

You Are An Old Mother With A mind Of A Teenager – Uganda Singer Tells ex girlfriend Don Zella

Posted on May 28, 2017

Singer Big Eye has finally broken his silence over the allegations by his ex girlfriend Don Zella.

Don Zella recently confirmed that he is not the father of her son, Britton.

However, unbothered Big Eye told Vision group journalist on Urban TV that, “I will feel sad that the mother of my boy is saying horrible things in public. The relationship was between two of us. I wonder why she is telling the whole nation about us. This proves to me how immature she is. She is an old mother with a mind of a teenage” Big Eye said.

Big Eye has been claiming to be the father to Don Zella’s son but she came out to trash all these allegations. According to the mother of three, she dated Big Eye for years but when she got pregnant, he denied the pregnancy.

A few days ago, Don Zella posted a birth certificate on social media confirming that Big Eye is not the father of her child.  Some of her followers accused her of using Nasser road documents. To prove to haters, today she posted passport which indicates that Britton is a USA citizen.  She also put the DNA results proving that Thomas Juntunen is the father of her kids.

