You Are an ‘Unrepentant Slave’, Fani-Kayode Rebukes Ngige

Former Aviation Minister, Femi Fani-Kayode has rebuked Minister of Labour and Productivity, Dr. Chris Ngige for saying Igbos should not complain because they did not invest in bringing President Muhammadu Buhari to power in 2015.

Ngige had during the week lamented that all his efforts to persuade the Igbo to wisely invest in Buhari’s presidential bid in 2015 failed because of lack of co-operation by many South-east leaders, who threw their weight behind former President Goodluck Jonathan.

In his reaction, Fani-Kayode described the former governor as an unrepentant slave.

He said Ngige had sold his soul to the devil and that he was eating crumbs from his master’s table.

Taking to his Twitter handle, Fani-Kayode said, “The devilish dwarf and little pygmy that said Igbos should not complain about marginalization because they did not vote for Buhari is a village idiot, a compound fool and an unrepentant slave.”

The devilish dwarf and little pygmy that said Igbos should not complain about marginalisation because they didn’t vote for Buhari is a…. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 26, 2017

village idiot, a compound fool and an unrepentant slave. He has sold his soul to the devil and he is eating crumbs from his masters table. — Femi Fani-Kayode (@realFFK) May 26, 2017

