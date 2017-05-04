Pages Navigation Menu

”You Are Frustrated” – Pastor Chris Okotie Blasts TB Joshua

Posted on May 4, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The founder of the House of God International Ministry, Pastor Chris Okotie has blasted Prophet T.B Joshua over his plan to relocate to Israel.

Prophet T.B Joshua of the Synagogue Church of Nations had yesterday made known his plan to move away from Nigeria, his home country, to Europe.

The Synagogue has worshippers from all over the World coming to Lagos, Nigeria every worship day.

Speaking on Facebook, Okotie, who has long been an outspoken critic of Joshua, described the cleric as an attention-seeking “impostor”.

He added, “He is controlled by a malevolent misanthropic spirit,” the pastor of Household of God International Ministries wrote on his official Facebook Profile under a news article he reposted detailing Joshua’s alleged relocation.”

“His hypocritical jeremiad should be ignored. He is just another frustrated shaman seeking public sympathy,” Okotie said.

