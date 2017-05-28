You are RCCG Pastor, ask Adeboye if you acted properly – Bishop blasts Bolanle Ambode

Pages Navigation Menu

The eviction of Presiding Chaplain of the Chapel of Christ the Light, Alausa, has angered Church leaders, with Rt. Rev. Adeyemi, head the African Church, Ifako Diocese, asking Bolanle Ambode to seek counsel from RCCG leader, Enoch Adeboye, over the incidence. “Mrs Ambode is a pastor in the Redeemed Christian Church of God, let her […]

