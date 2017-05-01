Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You Are Really Sick, How Nnamdi Kanu’s Co-Accused Begged Him To Accept His Bail – Barr Maxwell Opara Reveals

Posted on May 1, 2017 in Politics | 0 comments


Notice: Undefined index: extension in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/themes/Aggregate/epanel/custom_functions.php on line 1173
You Are Really Sick, How Nnamdi Kanu’s Co-Accused Begged Him To Accept His Bail – Barr Maxwell Opara Reveals

It has been revealed by councel to CO accused, and an Abuja based lawyer and human rights activist Barr Maxwell Opara that Nnamdi kanu refused to accept his bail initially but they begged him to accept it because of his health.

There are plans underway to challenge his bail conditions in another court before long.

The post You Are Really Sick, How Nnamdi Kanu’s Co-Accused Begged Him To Accept His Bail – Barr Maxwell Opara Reveals appeared first on Ngyab.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.