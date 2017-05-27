You are truly a historic figure – Akufo-Addo lauds President Johnson Sirleaf – Myjoyonline.com
|
Myjoyonline.com
|
You are truly a historic figure – Akufo-Addo lauds President Johnson Sirleaf
Myjoyonline.com
President Nana Akufo-Addo has paid glowing tribute to the leadership shown by Africa's first female Head of State, President Ellen Johnson Sirleaf, five months to Liberia's next presidential election. Having assumed the reins of government in Liberia …
Ghana Reaffirms Solidarity, Commitment to Liberia as President Sirleaf Hold Talks with President Akufo-Addo.
President Akufo-Addo visits Liberia, Mali
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!