You can catch sexually transmitted diseases from your man’s beard!

Wearing a beard seems to be the rave of the moment among men, especially the young men. These days, men scrape off their heads while spotting buoyant, well-nurtured beards. Yet, experts are saying that though a well-groomed beard may appear sexy, it also has the potential to be a breeding ground for germs, causing fungal […]

The post You can catch sexually transmitted diseases from your man’s beard! appeared first on Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper.

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

