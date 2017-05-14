You Can’t Distract Daily Times Heroes Award – Former Publishing Editor

A former Publishing Editor with the Daily Times of Nigeria Mr. Bonaventure Melah has commended the Fidelis Anosike led management of the foremost Nigerian newspaper for efforts being put in place for its forthcoming Heroes Award to commemorate Daily Times 91st anniversary.

In a press statement released yesterday, Bonaventure said from what he has seen so far, the Daily Times Heroes Award is set to be the biggest and most successful event of its kind in Nigerian history. He also hailed Daily Times management for repositioning the paper, in spite of the challenges currently posed to mainstream media by social media and other mass communication platforms, adding however that attempts by some misguided elements to cause irritation over the coming event is dead even before delivery.

“I worked with Daily Times as Assistant News Editor for two years before taking up appointment elsewhere with politicians. I returned to Daily Times in 2013 as Publishing Editor and was there till 2015 when I left to serve as Special Assistant to the Director General of Voice of Nigeria under secondment by the management of Daily Times led by Mr. Fidelis Anosike.

“You cannot but commend the vision, the commitment, the devotion and sacrifice that Anosike has made to bring Daily Times back to life after many decades that the paper went into limbo. There is no doubt that the Heroes Award would further help to take the paper to the number one position that has been the dream of its management,” Bonaventure Said.

He however described as laughable, attempt by disgruntled elements and enemies of progress to use the social media to attempt to discredit the coming event, saying that Nigerians are used to such negative antics of envious irritants.

“You cannot reap the sweat of another man. After winning the bid and legitimately acquiring Daily Times, Fidelis Anosike has put in all of his life into bringing the newspaper into limelight and in the process won all the legal battles associated with its ownership. Making posts on social media over the coming event is a clear evidence of what we call ‘bad belly’ in Nigerian parlance. Nigerians are looking forward to the coming Heroes Award,” Bonaventure concluded.

The post You Can’t Distract Daily Times Heroes Award – Former Publishing Editor appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

