You can’t fight evil by joining it – saddened Fani-Kayode tells Obanikoro over move to join APC

Nigeria’s ex-Minister for Aviation, Femi Fani-Kayode, has written an open letter to his friend, Sen. Musiliu Obanikoro’s decision to join the All Progressives Congress. In his letter, he told the ex-Senator former Nigeria’s Ambassador to Ghana, that you don’t fight evil by joining it.

Here’s his letter;



“My brother Musiliu Obanikoro’s decision to join the APC irks and saddens me. I say this because I have always loved him and I care.

You cannot fight evil by joining it. You cannot bring light by entering the darkness. You cannot find joy by partaking in the bread of sorrows.

You cannot run away in the heat of battle. You must have the courage of your convictions. Where is your honor? Where is your strength? Where is your dignity? Where is your self-respect? Where is your sense of self-worth?

You and I are royalty. We are Princes and Kings and children of the Living God. We were taught and brought up to fight to the end and never to bow to the enemy.

We were taught never to flinch before oppression. We were taught never to give in to our worst fears and to those who hate us and who despise our people. We were taught never to crawl on the floor and be slaves to our fellow men.

Always remember that rebellion against a tyrant is an act of obedience to God. They may have today but tomorrow belongs to us.

Finally take note of this: if you are not ready to die for something then you are not worthy of living for anything.

I would rather die a free man than live a slave. And as long as I live the Yoruba, nay the south, shall offer some form of resistance to our collective oppressors and as surely as God lives we shall never be slaves.”

