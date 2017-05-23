Pages Navigation Menu

You can’t force us off Lagos roads – FRSC dares Ambode

Posted on May 23, 2017 in News | 0 comments

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has said it has the right to operate both on the highways and within the cities. Lagos State Governor, Akinwunmi Ambode, had asked the FRSC to limit its activities to only the suburbs of cities and the highways. He said the decision was to enable free flow of traffic. […]

