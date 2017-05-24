You can’t seek re-election, Falana tells Fayose – TheNewsGuru
|
TheNewsGuru
|
You can't seek re-election, Falana tells Fayose
TheNewsGuru
Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has told Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State to forget their idea of seeking re-election next year, describing it as tenure elongation. Falana said Fayose's new dream was an anomalous and amounted to tenure …
Lawyers disagree on Fayose's tenure
Your tenure elongation bid dead on arrival, Falana advises Fayose
Falana to Fayose: Courts won't allow your re-election bid, its illegal, unconstitutional
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
