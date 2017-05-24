Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You can’t seek re-election, Falana tells Fayose – TheNewsGuru

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


TheNewsGuru

You can't seek re-election, Falana tells Fayose
TheNewsGuru
Human rights lawyer, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN) has told Governor Ayodele Fayose of Ekiti State to forget their idea of seeking re-election next year, describing it as tenure elongation. Falana said Fayose's new dream was an anomalous and amounted to tenure …
Lawyers disagree on Fayose's tenureNIGERIAN TRIBUNE (press release) (blog)
Your tenure elongation bid dead on arrival, Falana advises FayoseThe News
Falana to Fayose: Courts won't allow your re-election bid, its illegal, unconstitutionalNigeria Today
THISDAY Newspapers –Africa Independent Television –Ripples Nigeria
all 9 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.