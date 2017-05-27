Pages Navigation Menu

You don’t have to sing about bible to do good music – Ajomale

Posted on May 27, 2017 in Entertainment

With over 30 years of doing gospel music, Evangelist Kunle Ajomale is unarguably a veteran in his field. However, he seems to be on a lane of his own. Contrary to the opinion of other gospel artistes that it is wrong to feature secular artists, the evangelist told Saturday Beats that he had another view …

