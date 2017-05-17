You Don’t Need An Extreme Weight Loss Diet, You Need Healthy Eating!

The weight loss industry is trending more than ever before. With the fact that over 66% of American adults are overweight and many of them considered as obese, it is no wonder that people are always looking for ways to lose weight. One particular problem that many people face is the fact that they want to lose as much weight as possible so that they can regain their confidence, look good and feel better about themselves. Unfortunately, rapid and extreme weight loss is not beneficial for the human body and can actually lead to many adverse effects, which, in some cases, could even be fatal to a person’s overall health. In this post, we’d like to focus on the dangers of an extreme weight loss diet, why you should avoid it and what you should do instead.

How dangerous can extreme weight loss be?

There are numerous types of extreme and rapid weight loss diets out there. Each of them will give you a set of instructions to follow, and many of them will have their own unique “technique” to help you shed pounds quickly and rapidly. These programs often combine a calorie restrict diet with a series of effective weight loss exercises – the exercises are not the problem in the case of an extreme weight loss diet, but rather the idea of restricting your food intake to a point where your body is not obtaining the nutrition it needs to function properly.

Food Talk explains that rapid weight loss can put a person at a higher risk of experiencing gout attacks, bladder pain and also lead to a lack of energy. When energy levels become low due to the restricted diet you are following, then you will not be able to participate in an adequate level of physical activity, including both cardio and strength training exercises, to ensure your muscles are kept strong.

Furthermore, such a diet can cause a deficiency in essential minerals and vitamins, also known as malnutrition. Malnutrition is a dangerous condition that can cause many functions of the body to reduce their effectiveness and cause numerous problems with the particular individual’s overall health. Nursing Times explain that malnutrition causes a loss in tissue and muscle mass, a reduction in mobility, respiratory problems and a weaker immune system. This condition also affects the rate at which wounds heal and it can cause a problem with the body’s ability to maintain a normal temperature. Other than these problems, malnutrition also commonly lead to problems with a man and woman’s fertility and can also affect their libido in an adverse manner. Thus, instead of following a diet that promises to result in rapid weight loss, it is always recommended to rather stick to a healthy diet plan and a well-planned exercise routine for best (and safest) results.

How can I lose weight quickly in a healthier way?

Losing 10 pounds in a single week may sound attractive, but, in reality, it is not really safe for your body to shed that much weight so quickly. Not only do you need to consider the amount of weight you are losing, but you should always also keep in mind that how you lose the weight counts as well. Restricting your body from essential nutrients so that you can reduce your body weight is much more dangerous than eating a healthy, balanced diet and exercising more.

Here are a few tips we’ve compiled that provides information about how weight can be reduced gradually in a safe and healthy way – without putting your body at risks and without causing malnutrition.

• Drink a lot of water – this is something that you have most likely heard before, and it is definitely good advice. Authority Nutrition explains that water does not contain any calories, but rather helps to increase your calorie burn.

• Include more healthy fruits and vegetables in your diet – and also use them as snacks when you get hungry. Try to opt for fiber-rich fruit and vegetables when you get hungry during the day as these foods will help to keep you feeling full.

• While it may not sound like the best idea at first, you should try to always eat three times a day and not to skip a meal. This will ensure your blood sugar levels are regulated throughout the day and will reduce the chances of craving for unhealthy foods.

• Without restricting your food intake too much, try to use a smaller plate to dish up for yourself so that you eat less during breakfast, lunch and dinner.

• WebMD recommends removing any unhealthy foods that may tempt you. Keeping tempting foods around you will make you more likely to snack on them, which will reduce the efficiency of the diet you are following.

An effective diet plan is the best way to achieve a slimmer waistline

While rapid weight loss might feel like the best resort to losing weight, especially if you have a lot of excess weight or you are preparing for an upcoming event, such as a wedding, the process can be harmful to your body. Extreme weight loss puts your body at risk of numerous health issues, including malnutrition, which could even lead to fatal results. Following an effective diet plan that gradually reduces your body weight is a much better and healthier method for achieving a healthier body and a slimmer waistline.

