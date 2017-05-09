“You F*cking Faggot”: Paris Hilton’s Brother Loses His Mind In Racist, Homophobic Rant

We’ve all heard the saying ‘money can’t buy you class’, and here’s Conrad Hilton to prove just that.

Brother of socialite Paris (that’s the nicest descriptor we could find), Conrad was arrested early Saturday morning outside actress and singer Elizabeth Daily’s home.

Conrad wasn’t going down without a fight as TMZ explains:

…he accused one of the officers of touching his penis, then screams a homophobic epithet. He also screamed rape. Law enforcement sources say he also used the n-word. The person who shot the video bleeped that word… He also screamed “I’m Conrad motherf***ing Hilton, don’t you forget it.”

We won’t, douchebag. He was being arrested for grand theft auto, by the way, for stealing Rick Salomon’s Bentley.

His past problems with the law include “going nuts on a plane and assaulting a flight attendant, DUI and probation violations”.

Anyway, let’s hear that tirade:

Pretty sure we have seen black men in America shot for far less – you know, like THIS GUY.

I suppose if Daddy has millions in the bank you don’t get a bullet.

[source:tmz]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

