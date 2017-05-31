You Guys Have Seen The Zuma UAE Visa Doing The Rounds, Right?

Whether it’s a traditional Zulu headband, a turban or keffiyeh, one thing’s for sure: Zuma looks pretty good in a headdress.

The latest Photoshopped image of Zuma doing the rounds includes his face on a residential visa for the UAE.

It’s brilliant, not only for Zuma’s passport photo (which makes him look like a Muammar Gaddafi/Yasser Arafat hybrid), but also for the Minister of Finance reference, the spelling of his name and his sponsor, too.

The only thing is that the colour of his keffiyeh should be white, as the red and white pattern is more closely associated with the Arab state of Jordan and certain factions of Palestinian resistance, but we will forgive “Arab Zuma”. He still has much to learn about his new home.

Check it:

Kekeke, Yacob Zooma.

If you missed it, the image comes after the news of Zuma’s interest in moving to Dubai was revealed last week when emails detailing conversations between him and the Gupta family were leaked.

You can see more on that HERE.

Since those bombshells more information regarding Zuma’s migration to the north has come to light. His son wants to move, too.

Surprise.

According to Business Day, an email trail between an international real estate firm, Duduzane Zuma, and Gupta-owned Oakbay’s acting CEO shows the purchase of an R18 million Dubai apartment in December 2015.

The emails show that “Duduzane purchased the property with substantial assistance from the Guptas and their associates at the end of 2015”.

The apartment is in the Burj Khalifa building (that massive building in the feature image) in Dubai, which holds the record as “the tallest building in the world at 828.8m high‚ including its antennae”:

It is a mixed-use building which includes residential‚ office and retail space and where residential prices come in at about $37‚500/m². The apartment is 175.4m² and was acquired with a deposit of R1‚778‚916.

Well, to all you Zumas wanting to abandon ship, that’s cool, just give us our money back before you go.

[source:businessday&citizen]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

