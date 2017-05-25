“You look like a walking corpse” – Juliet Ibrahim Slams Cyber Bully on Instagram

Popular Ghanaian actress, Juliet Ibrahim took to her Instagram to call out a cyber bully who has been carefully and systematically shading her. The 31-year-old actress shared a picture of the lady and called her some unpleasant words. Juliet says the troll has been pestering her for sometime now. She also gave stern warnings to …

The post “You look like a walking corpse” – Juliet Ibrahim Slams Cyber Bully on Instagram appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

