You must give to receive – TB Joshua donates N6m to more deportees [PHOTO] – Daily Post Nigeria

You must give to receive – TB Joshua donates N6m to more deportees [PHOTO]
Popular Nigerian prophet, TB Joshua, has donated another ₦6 million and bags of rice to another batch of Nigerians that returned to the country from Libya. Explaining his gesture, he said people must give to others so they too can receive. Recall that …
