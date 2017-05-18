Pages Navigation Menu

You must give to receive – TB Joshua donates N6m to more deportees [PHOTO]

Posted on May 18, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Popular Nigerian prophet, TB Joshua, has donated another ₦6 million and bags of rice to another batch of Nigerians that returned to the country from Libya. Explaining his gesture, he said people must give to others so they too can receive. Recall that TB Joshua made similar donation less than a week ago. According to […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

