Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You Must Pay Me N1Million To Feature Me On Your Song – Yung6ix Warn Upcoming Acts – Information Nigeria

Posted on May 24, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Information Nigeria

You Must Pay Me N1Million To Feature Me On Your Song – Yung6ix Warn Upcoming Acts
Information Nigeria
Rapper Yung6ix, just proved he could care less about the use of social media by some of his fans to get him to work with them. This was properly stated by the rapper himself, when he took to snapchat to reveal that a certain fan had taken to social

and more »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.