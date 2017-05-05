You Need To See The Pornhub Mother’s Day Ad [Video]

If Mom is still the definition of an angel in your eyes, then please, look away quick.

Pornhub has yet again taken up the family gifting route in their latest advert. Christmas 2015 it was grandpa who was the receiver of “special gifts”, last year it was cheering up lonely people, but now they are targeting your mother.

Yes, yes, Pornhub has gone there and are shamelessly encouraging you to gift “Mommy’s special glasses” this Mother’s Day, May 14.

The idea is that you send your mom a popup card that turns into a VR case, as well as access to a section on Pornhub “filled with specially curated VR adult content,” reports Mashable.

The porn site’s VP, Corey Price, explained just what was going through their minds to offer such a thing:

While most of us have been going the generic gift giving route — sending cards or flowers or phoning in long distance calls — we thought it apropos to provide our fans with the option to gift them with the one thing every mother wants but is too afraid to ask for — porn.

That thought process was, of course, translated into a lovely advert, although I’m not going to lie, there are some awkward moments in it:

A little slice of VR porn for Mother’s Day? Couple it with 24 hours of peace and quiet, and I am sure you’ll provide the perfect gift for her.

Go on, I dare you.

[source:mashable]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

