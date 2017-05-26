You Were Not Invited To The L’Oréal Cinema Club Party In Cannes – These Ladies Were

Tired of the endless Cannes Film Festival news? Take a pill and chill it, the 11-day event will be over on Sunday and the opinion pieces relating to fashion choices and movie moments will die down eventually.

In the meantime, let’s talk about the 20th L’Oréal Paris Cinema Club Party.

The event, which attracted all the glamour and glitz, saw Eva Longoria take centre stage, clearly having an absolute ball even though she was the shortest one at the party.

Others in attendance included Irina Shayk, Lara Stone, Maria Borges, Doutzen Kroes and the brand’s global ambassador, Pierre-Emmanuel Angelou.

Oh, and “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks was also there.

Check the pics:

Oh, to be famous.

[source:mondomoda&wwd]

