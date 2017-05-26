Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You Were Not Invited To The L’Oréal Cinema Club Party In Cannes – These Ladies Were

Posted on May 26, 2017 in Fashion | 0 comments

Tired of the endless Cannes Film Festival news? Take a pill and chill it, the 11-day event will be over on Sunday and the opinion pieces relating to fashion choices and movie moments will die down eventually.

In the meantime, let’s talk about the 20th L’Oréal Paris Cinema Club Party.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

The event, which attracted all the glamour and glitz, saw Eva Longoria take centre stage, clearly having an absolute ball even though she was the shortest one at the party.

Others in attendance included Irina Shayk, Lara Stone, Maria Borges, Doutzen Kroes and the brand’s global ambassador, Pierre-Emmanuel Angelou.

Oh, and “hot felon” Jeremy Meeks was also there.

Check the pics:

Group shot for L’Oréal Paris party during the 70th Cannes Film Festival, including Olivier Rousteing, Lara Stone, Doutzen Kroes, Maria Borges, Barbara Palvin, Bianca Balti, Irina Shayk, Kristina Bazan, Eva Longoria and the Global brand president of L’Oréal Paris, Pierre-Emmanuel Angelou.

Marjan Jonkman at the L’Oréal Paris party during the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Cindy Bruna and Maria Borges at the L’Oréal Paris party during the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Jeremy Meeks at the L’Oréal Paris party during the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Olivier Rousteing and Barbara Palvin at the L’Oréal Paris party during the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Eva Longoria, Barbara Palvin, Doutzen Kroes, Lara Stone and Olivier Rousteing at the L’Oréal Paris party during the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Mischa Barton at the L’Oréal Paris party during the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Catherine Baba at the L’Oréal Paris party during the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Oh, to be famous.

[source:mondomoda&wwd]

This post was syndicated from 2oceansvibe.com. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.