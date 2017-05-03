Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

You won’t believe the Barcelona star that owns a Real Madrid shirt – Express.co.uk

Posted on May 3, 2017 in Sports | 0 comments


Express.co.uk

You won't believe the Barcelona star that owns a Real Madrid shirt
Express.co.uk
BARCELONA star Gerard Pique owns a Real Madrid shirt, according to the wife of James Rodriguez. By Jack Otway. PUBLISHED: 22:37, Wed, May 3, 2017 | UPDATED: 22:46, Wed, May 3, 2017 …
Manchester United scouting Real Madrid duo James Rodriguez and Raphael Varane and more transfer rumoursManchester Evening News

all 12 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Sports - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.