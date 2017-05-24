Young Nigerian Man Hangs Himself At Ijaiye, Lagos This Morning & Nigerians Are Blaming Buhari (Photos)

God have mercy on us in this country. Alot of people are really depressed especially the youths. (Quote) (Report) 1 Like (Like) (Share)

Depression the silent killer….. (Quote) (Report) (Like) 1 Share (Share)



Support the Balkanization of this country

The hardship is real

The worst ailment is depression

Recycling thieves in high places can’t take us anywhere (Quote) (Report) 1 Like (Like) (Share)



What went wrong ? I remember being taught in school about the demography of suicide, that it is mainly a thing of the oriental countries like China and Japan and then the Caucasians.Blacks especially Nigerians were way below on the ladder.I never new it will get to a point that suicide will become very common among Nigerians.What went wrong (Quote) (Report) 9 Likes (Like) (Share)

This is what happens when a country has only a co-ordinator …so sad (Quote) (Report) 1 Like (Like) (Share)

May God help us (Quote) (Report) (Like) (Share)

Bubu wan finish sai baba chanters b4 2019 (Quote) (Report) 2 Likes (Like) (Share)



Buhari You will never go unpunished (Quote) (Report) 4 Likes (Like) (Share)

APC MEANS BAD LUCK MEANS What is all this? (Quote) (Report) 4 Likes (Like) (Share)

Oh my! (Quote) (Report) (Like) (Share)

hmm (Quote) (Report) (Like) (Share)

the rate at which people commits suicide now shows his excellency era is indeed a terrible one (Quote) (Report) 1 Like (Like) (Share)

APC (Quote) (Report) (Like) (Share)

Hell straight,u hav no right to take d precious life God gave 2 u no matter wht,if u tnk am wrong quote me negatively nd hang urself nd die u wil see wht i’m tellin u.For d wicked politicians doin away wit nigeria money nd poor masses are dying deir blood wil keep on cryin against u people (Quote) (Report) (Like) (Share)

Yes PDP was Bad yet we never had such alarming rate of Suicide! Is APC synonymous to suicide? (Quote) (Report) 3 Likes (Like) (Share)

