Your father screwed Monica Lewinsky – Philippines President mocks Clinton’s daughter

Posted on May 31, 2017

President Rodrigo Duterte of Philippines on Wednesday mocked Chelsea, daughter of former US President Bill Clinton for criticising him over a joke about rape. Duterte questioned whether she had just come to terms with her father’s affair with a White House intern, referring to Clinton’s escapade with Monica Lewinsky in the 1990s. Addressing Navy officers, […]

