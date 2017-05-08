“You’re a disgrace to the world,” little girl tells Trump impersonator

little girl has broken the internet with her comment to a Donald Trump impersonator. While people were busy taking photographs of the fake president of the United States of America, the little girl steps in front of the impersonator and gives him a piece of her mind.“You’re a disgrace to the world,” the unidentified child […]

This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot: Nigerian Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

