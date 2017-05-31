Pages Navigation Menu

You’re Buhari’s adviser, tell him to resign – Fayose’s aide blasts Ojudu

Posted on May 31, 2017

Special Assistant to the Ekiti State Governor on Public Communications, Lere Olayinka has asked the Presidential Adviser on Political Matters, Senator Babafemi Ojudu to advise President Buhari to go back to his farm. Olayinka, who was reacting to Ojudu’s comment that the Governor Ayodele Fayose was disrespecting Buhari whom he (Ojudu) said was old enough […]

