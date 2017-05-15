Pages Navigation Menu

“You’re nothing if you’re not the truth” – WATCH Oprah Winfrey’s Inspiring Speech to College Graduates

Posted on May 15, 2017 in News | 0 comments

Media Mogul Oprah Winfrey, during the commencement address at Agnes Scott College over the weekend, shared some words of wisdom for the graduates. “You’re nothing if you’re not the truth. I’ve made a living, I’ve made a life – I’ve made a fortune, really – all good! – from being true to myself,” she told the […]

