You’re planning to install your son-in-law as Governor – APC chieftain, Onyeaguocha confronts Okorocha – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
You're planning to install your son-in-law as Governor – APC chieftain, Onyeaguocha confronts Okorocha
Daily Post Nigeria
There was an altercation yesterday between Imo State Governor, Rochas Okorocha and a chieftain of his party, the All Progressives Congress, APC, Uche Onyeaguocha. The disagreement was over which zone would produce the next governor of the state in …
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!