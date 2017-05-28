Youth leader commends CDS for curbing renewed militancy in Niger Delta

A youth leader in the Niger Delta, Mr Kenedy Tonjo-West has commended the Chief of Defence Staff, Lt.-Gen. Gabriel Olorunisakin for curbing renewed agitation in the region that threatened oil output.

He also hailed the military for the successes recorded in the North-East in degrading the capacity of the insurgents and recovery of territories once controlled by terrorists.

Tonjo-West, who is the President, Niger Delta Non-Violent Youth Leaders Assembly, gave the commendation on Sunday in Yenagoa in an interview session with Newsmen

He attributed the prevailing peace in the Niger Delta to the deployment of `competent personnel’ to the region by the military high command.

“Credit must go to the leadership of the military for their strategic approach which has curbed renewed militancy that adversely affected oil production and the economy of the nation.

“The Joint Task Force was restructured and under the command of Rear Adm. Sulemen Apochi, the region has returned to peace due to the effectiveness and efficiency of the military.

“As non-violent youths, we are pleased because the era of attacks on oil facilities created fear among the residents and scared away investors which the region need badly to make economic progress,” Tonjo-West said.

He called on Niger Delta youths to shun violence.

He urged them to close ranks with the Non-Violent Youth Leaders Assembly to leverage on the existing peace and work with the federal government to resolve the Niger Delta question.

Tonjo-West, who is also Senior Special Assistant to Bayelsa Governor on Niger Delta Youth Matters, commended the initiative of the federal government to establish modular refineries to drive development of the region.

He observed that implementation of the policy on modular refineries would check oil theft and create jobs for residents in the region and give them a sense of belonging in the oil and gas industry.

Reacting to the recent approval of 56 modular refinery licences by the Department of Petroleum Resources, the youth leader observed that the process excluded the Niger Delta region.

He alleged that stakeholders in the region were not consulted when licenses were approved to those interested in building modular refineries.

He advised the federal government to consider mini-modular refineries for the operators of modular refineries who might have the capital required the set up and run such refineries.

Tonjo-West advocated for capacity building and empowerment scheme for operators of illegal refineries using the model of the amnesty scheme for ex-militants.

According to him granting pardon to the operators of illegel refineries will enhance the existing peace in the region and pave way for investors that fled the region to return.

