Youths beat up Borno lawmaker; hospitalised

By Ndahi Marama

MAIDUGURI—Member representing Kwaya Kusar Local Government Area in Borno State House of Assembly, Mr. Ahmed Banga, escaped death, yesterday, as a mob attacked him at one of the centres for the ongoing continuous voters registration in the town.

It took the intervention of security operatives to rescue the lawmaker from the mob, who were reportedly armed with cutlasses, knife, sticks and other dangerous weapons.

The lawmaker was rushed to the nearby Gombe Federal Medical Centre. Efforts to speak with him were unsuccessful, but the Caretaker Chairman of the Council, Babangida Peta, confirmed the incident, stressing that he had travelled from Kwaya Kusar to Gombe to sympathise with the lawmaker.

He said: “Youths beat up one of our stakeholders and lawmaker, Saleh Banga. I was with him in the hospital at Gombe Federal Medical Centre this morning (Tuesday).

“I am happy to inform you that he is responding to treatment. I have constituted an investigative committee; anyone who is behind this ugly incident will be investigated and, if found guilty, will surely face the law.”

