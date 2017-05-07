Pages Navigation Menu

Youths destroy shrine of fake Prophetess in Akwa Ibom

Posted on May 7, 2017 in News | 0 comments

A fake prophetess was exposed in Akwa Ibom, as the youths in the local government area of Ekpene Ukpa of the state discovered the evil deeds of the woman of God where the church is located. Source:( Instablog9ja)

