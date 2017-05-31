You’ve Got To Let Me Go, Griezmann Tells Atletico

Antoine Griezmann has told Atletico Madrid he wants to leave this summer, according to reports in Spain.

Atletico Madrid correspondent Antonio Ruiz, who reports on Diego Simeone’s side on a regular basis, revealed on Tuesday afternoon that Griezmann had notified the club’s top brass of his decision.

News of his decision will delight Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho and executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Mourinho, who is currently taking a break from football, has instructed Woodward of the players he wants at United by the time the new season is under way.

And Frenchman Griezmann is at the top of the Portuguese tactician’s shopping list with the former Real Madrid boss desperate to add a potent finisher to his ranks.

Griezmann was expected to prolong his stay at Atletico in order to play in the famous white and red strip at their new stadium however, it seems like he has decided to push for a move.

No matter how much he pushes, however, his club are likely to resist unless Manchester United pay his full buy-out clause. And if Atletico Madrid are told by FIFA they cannot register new players this summer then it will further complicate his switch to Old Trafford.

The post You’ve Got To Let Me Go, Griezmann Tells Atletico appeared first on leadership.ng.

This post was syndicated from leadership.ng. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

