Yudala acquires Yes Mobile

Yes Mobile, a cosmopolitan high-value retail outfit with a multiplicity of stores in Lagos has been taken over by pioneer composite e-commerce company, Yudala in what industry watchers consider a strategic duplex acquisition.

A senior Management staff of Yes Mobile, Onoidem Idiong, described the Yudala take-over as stylish but very detailed way of modern acquisition.

“The process commenced a few months back and was concluded about a couple of weeks ago. We are happy to see the number one e-commerce and pioneer composite retail company take charge. In a few days’ time, Yudala’s striking fuchsia pink will become our new color and we shall start exciting our customers with other world-class products beyond ICT products and accessories,” he said.



When contacted, Head of Media Relations at Yudala, Gideon Ayogu, confirmed the story, noting that Yudala has indirectly been eyeing Yes Mobile as well as a few other sterling start-ups in her strategy to become the undisputed leader in the e-commerce sector.



“I can say it is the most creative partnership or acquisition I have experienced as it was target-driven with a lot of knowledge on display. Nigerians will certainly start experiencing the results of this acquisition within a few days. We have a lot on our sleeves as a solid and fastest growing e-commerce company in Africa. This is in addition to the over 25 physical stores we have launched in 18 months and the many job opportunities these have unlocked for Nigerians.



“With this takeover, Nigerians now have additional ease and convenience of shopping a variety of products including choice wines and spirits, fashion items, kitchen appliances, electronics and much more from more physical locations, while still enjoying the revolutionary Yudala advantage. These include the freedom to shop online and enjoy free delivery nationwide; ordering online and self-fulfilling your order by picking up from the nearest store or you can just walk into any of our stores nationwide to see and experience the products before buying. As you know, no other e-commerce company offers these in Nigeria.”



Yudala, launched about 18 months ago, will add the Yes Mobile chain of store locations and other resources to its rapidly growing retail platform, with the erstwhile Yes stores set to fully assume the striking colours, look-and-feel and architecture of the Yudala brand from May 2nd, 2017.



With an increasing number of stores spread nationwide and many more in the pipeline, Yudala’s acquisition of Yes Mobile will see an astronomical increase in the physical store presence of the revolutionary e-commerce company whose bold and futuristic fusion of an online platform with offline stores has raised the bar in the e-commerce industry.

According to the Head of Offline Retail at Yudala, Oyeronke Atoyebi, the recent acquisition of Yes Mobile is in line with Yudala’s mandate of expanding the scope of e-commerce in the country.

“At Yudala, our roadmap is very clear. Apart from being the first company to combine online and offline in the e-commerce world, thereby offering Nigerians an upgraded and futuristic experience of e-commerce; our status as the largest online and offline retail chain is also well-known. It is in line with this status of ours that we have embarked on the expansion of our offline store presence through the strategic acquisition of Yes Mobile.

“It is a huge credit to Yudala and a demonstration of our confidence in the Nigerian economy that, we are expanding and creating more jobs at a time when many companies are laying off staff as a result of the economic depression.

“Through this strategic take-over of Yes Mobile, we intend to give more Nigerians a chance to enjoy a revolutionary experience of e-commerce which we have become renowned for. Today, many have come to rely on us for the ease and convenience which our composite platforms – online and offline – have brought to the conduct of e-commerce in the country. In addition, our uncompromising emphasis on genuine products sourced directly from manufacturers have set us apart and helped the consumer enjoy peace of mind.

“Many other novel and exciting initiatives are in the process of being unveiled in the market which will change the dynamics of the e-commerce sector. These strategies are all in line with our corporate DNA as well as our vision of becoming the undisputed leader in the e-commerce industry in Nigeria and beyond,” she disclosed.

This post was syndicated from The Guardian Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Email

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

