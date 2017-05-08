Pages Navigation Menu

Yvonne Nelson’s Reply To Fan Who Begged Her For His Brother’s School Fees

A fan of Ghanaian actress, Yvonne Nelson, Twitter user, @I_am_syrup replied to a tweet by Yvonne, telling her he needs support for his kid brother’s school fees. See her reply below… Her reply is coming after Nicki Minaj broke the internet 2 days ago by paying for several students tuition fees on Twitter. Source: Twitter

