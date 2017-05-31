Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zaaki Azzay wows with ‘Marry Am’ at society wedding

Posted on May 31, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments

After being out of the limelight for a while, torchlight-holding musician, Zaaki Azzay, last week performed one of his hit tracks, Marry Am, during a wedding in Okene, Kogi State. It was a turn up of celebrities as former DIG of Police, Umar Sani, gave out his daughter’s hand, Hajia Hadiza Umaru to Emmanuel O. …

The post Zaaki Azzay wows with ‘Marry Am’ at society wedding appeared first on INFORMATION NIGERIA.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

This post was syndicated from INFORMATION NIGERIA. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.