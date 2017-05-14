Zabaleta To Leave City At The End Of The Season

Manchester City have confirmed that veteran defender, Pablo Zabaleta will be leaving at the end of the season.

The Argentine defender’s contract will expire at the end of the season, and he’ll be leaving the club he joined in 2008.

Zabaleta has won two League titles, two League cups and the FA cup during his time at the Etihad.

A City statement following a 2-1 win at home to Leicester read: “Pablo has informed the club he will move to pastures new, but leave behind many happy memories.

“Fans will have the opportunity to show their appreciation for one of the Club’s most loyal and loved servants of recent times against West Brom on Tuesday evening, which will be Pablo’s last home appearance.”

