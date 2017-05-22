Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Joss Whedon to direct Justice League after Zack Snyder pulls out due to family tragedy – Telegraph.co.uk

Posted on May 22, 2017 in Entertainment | 0 comments


Telegraph.co.uk

Joss Whedon to direct Justice League after Zack Snyder pulls out due to family tragedy
Telegraph.co.uk
The recent death of director Zack Snyder's daughter has driven the prominent filmmaker to step away from finishing the ensemble superhero movie Justice League. A source close to production who was not authorized to speak publicly said Monday that …
Zack Snyder Steps Down From 'Justice League' to Deal With Family TragedyHollywood Reporter
Justice League Director Zack Snyder Steps Down Over Family Tragedy; Joss Whedon to Take OverNDTV
Joss Whedon Replaces Director Zack Snyder on Justice League After Daughter's SuicideE! Online
The Verge –Forbes –Times of India –Los Angeles Times
all 127 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Entertainment - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.