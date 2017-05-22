Joss Whedon to direct Justice League after Zack Snyder pulls out due to family tragedy – Telegraph.co.uk
Joss Whedon to direct Justice League after Zack Snyder pulls out due to family tragedy
The recent death of director Zack Snyder's daughter has driven the prominent filmmaker to step away from finishing the ensemble superhero movie Justice League. A source close to production who was not authorized to speak publicly said Monday that …
Zack Snyder Steps Down From 'Justice League' to Deal With Family Tragedy
Justice League Director Zack Snyder Steps Down Over Family Tragedy; Joss Whedon to Take Over
Joss Whedon Replaces Director Zack Snyder on Justice League After Daughter's Suicide
