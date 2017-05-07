Zambia no haven for false prophets – Sumaili – Zambia Daily Mail
Zambia Daily Mail
Zambia no haven for false prophets – Sumaili
Zambia Daily Mail
GOVERNMENT will not allow prophets and other missionaries entering the country to extort money from poor Zambians desperate for spiritual attention. Minister of National Guidance and Religious Affairs Godfridah Sumaili said Zambia is a Christian nation …
