Zambia upbeat about IMF deal – Southern Times Africa

Zambia upbeat about IMF deal
LUSAKA – Despite current political tension following the arrest of opposition leaders earlier this month, Zambia is optimistic that it will secure over $1 billion in aid package from the International Monetary Fund (IMF). The leader of the United Party …
