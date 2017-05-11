Zambia: UPND to Mark Hichilema’s 30th Day in Jail With Street Protest – AllAfrica.com
|
Lusaka Times
|
Zambia: UPND to Mark Hichilema's 30th Day in Jail With Street Protest
AllAfrica.com
The opposition UPND will mark 30 days of its leader Hakainde Hichilema's jail term with a street protest in the capital Lusaka. UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka has written Lusaka Province Police commissioner Nelson Phiri notifying him of their …
HH insulted us, witnesses tell court
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!