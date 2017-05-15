Pages Navigation Menu

Zambia’s opposition leader acquitted but remains in jail – Deutsche Welle

Posted on May 15, 2017


Zambia's opposition leader acquitted but remains in jail
A Lusaka Magistrate has acquitted Zambia's main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on the charge of use of insulting language towards law enforcement officers. Hichilema remains in custody facing treason charges. Zambian opposition leader Hakainde …
