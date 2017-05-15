Zambia’s opposition leader acquitted but remains in jail – Deutsche Welle
|
|
Zambia's opposition leader acquitted but remains in jail
A Lusaka Magistrate has acquitted Zambia's main opposition leader Hakainde Hichilema on the charge of use of insulting language towards law enforcement officers. Hichilema remains in custody facing treason charges. Zambian opposition leader Hakainde …
Hichilema Acquitted; Remains In Prison For Treason
Zambia's opposition leader acquitted on one charge, still faces treason charges
