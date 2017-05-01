Zamfara govt to employ 1000 primary school teachers
The government will pay N100 million monthly for payment of gratuities to retired civil servants.
The post Zamfara govt to employ 1000 primary school teachers appeared first on Premium Times Nigeria.
This post was syndicated from Premium Times Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!