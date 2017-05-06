Zanu PF intra-party violence dominates April rights report – NewsDay
NewsDay
Zanu PF intra-party violence dominates April rights report
NewsDay
INTRA-PARTY violence that rocked President Robert Mugabe's Zanu PF in the acrimonious push to ouster of political commissar Saviour Kasukuwere dominated a report by rights watchdog, the Zimbabwe Peace Project (ZPP) covering the month of April.
