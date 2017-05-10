Zanu-PF plans ruthless action to ensure victory – Times LIVE
Zanu-PF plans ruthless action to ensure victory
Zimbabwe President Robert Mugabe's ruling party is discussing using a press clampdown and intimidation in rural areas to thwart a newly united opposition's challenge to its three-decade rule in elections next year, said three senior officials.
