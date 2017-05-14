Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zanu PF splashes $60 million on cars, trucks and buses while nation starves – Nehanda Radio

Posted on May 14, 2017 in Africa | 0 comments


Nehanda Radio

Zanu PF splashes $60 million on cars, trucks and buses while nation starves
Nehanda Radio
At a time that long-suffering Zimbabweans are struggling to make ends meet, President Robert Mugabe's ruling Zanu PF is splurging up to $60 million on a new fleet of cars, trucks and buses, ahead of next year's eagerly-awaited national elections. At a
Founder of Mandela Institute for Development Studies 'may challenge Mugabe in 2018 polls'News24
Linda Masarira : Tsvangirai Failed To Protect The PeopleZimEye – Zimbabwe News
Afrobarometer survey causes confusion in ZimbabweBulawayo24 News (press release) (blog)

all 8 news articles »

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.