Zanu PF splashes $60 million on cars, trucks and buses while nation starves – Nehanda Radio
|
Nehanda Radio
|
Zanu PF splashes $60 million on cars, trucks and buses while nation starves
Nehanda Radio
At a time that long-suffering Zimbabweans are struggling to make ends meet, President Robert Mugabe's ruling Zanu PF is splurging up to $60 million on a new fleet of cars, trucks and buses, ahead of next year's eagerly-awaited national elections. At a …
Founder of Mandela Institute for Development Studies 'may challenge Mugabe in 2018 polls'
Linda Masarira : Tsvangirai Failed To Protect The People
Afrobarometer survey causes confusion in Zimbabwe
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
Comments
Be the First to Comment!