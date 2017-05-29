Zanu-PF wins Hurungwe Ward 2 unopposed – The Herald
|
Zanu-PF wins Hurungwe Ward 2 unopposed
The Herald
Zanu-PF candidate for Ward 2 by-election in Hurungwe District Council, Cde Edward Makarani, won the seat after he successfully filed his papers uncontested. The by-election was pencilled for July 15. The nomination court sat at Hurungwe Rural District …
