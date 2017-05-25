Zari appeals to Ivan’s visitors not to take pics – Uganda Online
Uganda Online
Zari appeals to Ivan's visitors not to take pics
Uganda Online
Zari – "This is an announcement: Kindly not Ivan Semwanga is not allowed visitors any more, he is in critical condition and his privacy as a patient is being invaded. We will appreciate if you continue praying for him. Stay blessed!." Earlier. It's now …
Socialite Ivan Ssemwanga dead
Diamond's wife Zari announces death of her ex-husband Ivan Semwanga
Beautiful photos of the late Ivan Don spending time with his 3 sons and ex wife Zari Hassan
