Zaria gay marriage: 45 suspects jump bail, court orders arrest – Daily Post Nigeria

Zaria gay marriage: 45 suspects jump bail, court orders arrest
No fewer than 45 out of the 53 suspects of gay marriage that were granted bail by a Magistrates' Court in Chediya-Zaria, Kaduna State, have jumped bail. The court, consequently, ordered their arrest. The police had arraigned 53 persons who were
