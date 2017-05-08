Zaria gay marriage: 45 suspects jump bail, court orders arrest – Daily Post Nigeria
Daily Post Nigeria
Zaria gay marriage: 45 suspects jump bail, court orders arrest
No fewer than 45 out of the 53 suspects of gay marriage that were granted bail by a Magistrates' Court in Chediya-Zaria, Kaduna State, have jumped bail. The court, consequently, ordered their arrest. The police had arraigned 53 persons who were …
45 out of 53 arrested for illegal gay wedding in Nigeria flee prosecutors
