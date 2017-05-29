Pages Navigation Menu

Nigeria news, headlines, events , stories and all that is trending today

Zarinah Hassan pays Tribute to her Ex-Husband Ivan Semwanga – BellaNaija

Posted on May 29, 2017 in World | 0 comments


BellaNaija

Zarinah Hassan pays Tribute to her Ex-Husband Ivan Semwanga
BellaNaija
Ugandan born entrepreneur Zarinah Hassan popularly known as Zari the Boss Lady posted series of pictures from the burial ceremony of her ex-husband Ivan Semwanga who just passed away. Ivan reportedly suffered a heart attack after leaving Uganda.
Zari pays tribute to Ivan amid conflict over his wealthThe Star, Kenya
Ivan Semwanga's requiem mass at Namirembe CathedralUganda Online
Uganda: Seven Things to Know About Deceased Ugandan Tycoon Ivan SsemwangaAllAfrica.com
New Vision –Ghafla! –TUKO.CO.KE –ZIPO.CO.KE
all 15 news articles »

This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Do you need a world class website for your business or oganization? Do you need help with online marketing? Click here

Do you something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

Notify of
avatar
wpDiscuz

Notice: Trying to get property of non-object in /home/nigtoday/public_html/wp-content/plugins/jetpack/modules/gravatar-hovercards.php on line 238
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.