Zarinah Hassan pays Tribute to her Ex-Husband Ivan Semwanga – BellaNaija

Zarinah Hassan pays Tribute to her Ex-Husband Ivan Semwanga
Ugandan born entrepreneur Zarinah Hassan popularly known as Zari the Boss Lady posted series of pictures from the burial ceremony of her ex-husband Ivan Semwanga who just passed away. Ivan reportedly suffered a heart attack after leaving Uganda.
