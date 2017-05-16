Zenimax takes Samsung to court after successful suit against Oculus

Following its favorable ruling in its suit against Oculus VR, Zenimax is now targeting partner firm Samsung, for its creation and sale of the Gear VR headset, which it alleges used copyright infringing technology.

